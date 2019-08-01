Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $12.97

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $12.97. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 6,723,683 shares traded.
FCAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Securities raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.
The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 281,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1,843.6% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 233,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.