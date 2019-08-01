Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $12.97

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $12.97. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 6,723,683 shares traded.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Securities raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 281,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1,843.6% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 233,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

