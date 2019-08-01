Fetch (FET) Hits Market Cap of $21.18 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $585.29 or 0.05825979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000188 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000957 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,458,709 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

