Feathercoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,775.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $14,775.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 245,930,600 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, QBTC, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

