FE Investments Group (ASX:FEI) Shares Down 7.8%

FE Investments Group Ltd (ASX:FEI) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), approximately 174,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

About FE Investments Group (ASX:FEI)

FE Investments Group Limited operates as a financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through NZ Lending Products and NZ Leasing segments. It accepts term deposits; and offers financing facilities, such as lease financing, term loans, working capital facilities, stock funding, trade finance, and business micro-loans.

