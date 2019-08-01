FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 71.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

