FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,853 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.35.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $185.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

