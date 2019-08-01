FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

