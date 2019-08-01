FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 26,440 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,903,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,500 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,811,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after buying an additional 2,687,148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after buying an additional 3,897,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,575,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,040,000 after buying an additional 214,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

