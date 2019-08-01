Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.82.
In other news, Director Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.
