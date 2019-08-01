Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other news, Director Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

