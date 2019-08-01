FansTime Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, CoinEgg and FCoin. FansTime has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $157,545.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00278422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.01456742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000586 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, CoinEgg, FCoin, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

