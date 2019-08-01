EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZPW. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 9,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,838. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.76.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,842,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 264,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EZCORP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in EZCORP by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

