EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

