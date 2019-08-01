Exelon Co. (EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 10th

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the energy giant on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Exelon has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exelon to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51. Exelon has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

