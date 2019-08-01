Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €23.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.83 ($35.85).

Shares of EVK traded down €1.34 ($1.56) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.62 ($28.63). 1,094,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.50. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

