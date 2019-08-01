Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. 2,447,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,195. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

