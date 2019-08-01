EvenCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $812,558.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $812,558.00 and approximately $917,045.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00410062 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00075565 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001515 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007031 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 28,966,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,958,382 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

