Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Releases Earnings Results

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ECEL traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.64). 16,785,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,360. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Monday.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

