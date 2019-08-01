E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,852 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.46% of E*TRADE Financial worth $49,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,852,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,660,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $103,578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 70,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,905. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

