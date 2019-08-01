Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report sales of $187.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.34 million to $188.50 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $187.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $764.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.70 million to $770.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $793.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 863,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

