Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,001,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,785,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.75. 17,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.81. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $232.03 and a twelve month high of $310.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

