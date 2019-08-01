Essentra’s (ESNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Essentra from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 445 ($5.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essentra to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essentra to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Essentra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 483.33 ($6.32).

Get Essentra alerts:

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 426.40 ($5.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 422.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

In other Essentra news, insider Paul Forman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £78,600 ($102,704.82).

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.