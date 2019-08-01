Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESPR. ValuEngine cut Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.72. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,386,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 561.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 437,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 52,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,536,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,165 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

