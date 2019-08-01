Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.64.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.10. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$7.62 and a 12 month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$95.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.43 million. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

