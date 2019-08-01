Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Wedbush has a “Average” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

NYSE KMX opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $92.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,206,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,188,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $7,247,229.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,496,297.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $6,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

