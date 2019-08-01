Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

