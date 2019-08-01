Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Santander upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,630. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 336,136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $4,727,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

