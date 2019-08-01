EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) PT Lowered to $43.00

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
NYSE EQM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 254,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96.
EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile
EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.
