EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) PT Lowered to $43.00

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE EQM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 254,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,977,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 105.1% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

