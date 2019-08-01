Envion (EVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,559.00

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Envion has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and $3,559.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Envion has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00275674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.01405869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00113143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org . Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.