Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.95

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 212611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $651.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$445.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

