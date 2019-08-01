EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. EnPro Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.45-4.59 EPS.
NPO traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $78.31.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.20.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.