EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. EnPro Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.45-4.59 EPS.

NPO traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $78.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.20.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

