EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. EnPro Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.45-4.59 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.20.
NPO traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $78.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.