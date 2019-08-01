EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. EnPro Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.45-4.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.20.

NPO traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $78.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

