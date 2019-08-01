Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 259,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,090. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -257.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 1,053,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.