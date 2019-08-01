Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enova International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE ENVA opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $895.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Enova International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Enova International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 161,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enova International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

