Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,273,300 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 6,648,500 shares. Currently, 32.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26. Energous has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Energous had a negative return on equity of 169.14% and a negative net margin of 8,692.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WATT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,879 shares of company stock valued at $194,681. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Energous by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Energous by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 599.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

