Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.79

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.13. Endurance International Group shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 265,971 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIGI shares. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $656.82 million, a PE ratio of 176.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.41 million. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased 148,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $751,516.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,107,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,718 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.