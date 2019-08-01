ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65.

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

