Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.10 million.Elevate Credit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 390,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 92,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $394,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $69,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 771,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,718. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

