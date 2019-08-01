Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $54.21. Elektron Technology shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 1,095,476 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $102.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.60.

About Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

