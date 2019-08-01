Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.63.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. 3,128,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $187,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $396,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,294 shares of company stock worth $9,026,128. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after buying an additional 1,598,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,157,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,732,000 after buying an additional 737,527 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after buying an additional 614,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,039,000 after purchasing an additional 607,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.