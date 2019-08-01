Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), approximately 16,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 30,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and a PE ratio of 34.35.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

