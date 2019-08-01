Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.34. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

