Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, 1,278 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 44.2% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 295,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 90,559 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 102.5% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 93,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 47,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 36.7% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 102,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

