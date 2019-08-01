Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Eagle Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

NYSE:EXP opened at $82.78 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 294.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

