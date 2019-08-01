Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives $56.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

EGBN has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. 2,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,798. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,311.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 249,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,609,000 after buying an additional 137,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 513.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 62,627 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

