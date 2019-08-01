e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0758 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $157.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,903,778 coins and its circulating supply is 17,081,193 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

