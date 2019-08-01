DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Zalando stock remained flat at $$45.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

