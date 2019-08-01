Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dover to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68. Dover has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $114.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

