Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 3,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579. The company has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.56 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

