Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 3,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579. The company has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.56 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

