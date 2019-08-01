Dinero Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Dinero coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a total market cap of $8,374.00 and $322.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

