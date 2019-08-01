Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.30. The company had a trading volume of 191,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.21. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $301.02 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Northcoast Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.67.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.